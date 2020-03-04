China resumes 83.4 pct coal production capacity amid epidemic

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — China has resumed 83.4 percent of its coal production capacity amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, all coal mines outside Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, had resumed production, putting the current annual capacity at 3.43 billion tonnes, basically on par with the same period last year.

Daily output on Tuesday came in at 9 million tonnes, more than doubling that on Feb. 1, according to the NEA.

Energy supplies including coal, electricity, refined oil and natural gas are largely stable under efforts to restore production capacity amid the epidemic, said the NEA.