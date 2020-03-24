China returns solidarity with Europe in COVID-19 battle

Over 100,000 people across Europe had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Thursday evening, prompting European governments to unleash more anti-virus measures.
China, emerging from the most difficult time in its own battle, has been standing with Europe at a time when the COVID-19 epidemic is spreading across the continent.
International solidarity and cooperation are crucial in the face of the epidemic, and China and Europe have been in close communication since the outbreak.
Leave a Reply