China revokes press cards of three WSJ journalists in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The press cards of three Wall Street Journal journalists who are based in Beijing will be revoked from Wednesday, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.

“The Chinese people do not welcome media that use racially discriminatory languages and maliciously slander and attack China,” Geng told an online press briefing Wednesday.

On Feb. 3, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled “China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia” by Professor Walter Russell Mead of the Bard College, which smeared the efforts of the Chinese government and people on fighting the epidemic, according to Geng.

“The editors used such a racially discriminatory title, triggering indignation and condemnation among the Chinese people and the international community,” said Geng.

According to Geng, the Chinese side had lodged stern representations with the Wall Street Journal and made its position clear. “China demanded the Wall Street Journal recognize the severity of its mistake, make an official apology and hold the persons involved accountable.”

“Meanwhile, we reserve the right to take further actions,” Geng added.

However, regrettably, what the Wall Street Journal had done so far was “nothing but parrying and dodging its responsibility,” said Geng, noting that it had neither issued an official apology nor informed the Chinese side of what it planned to do with the persons involved.

Geng said the Chinese side handled affairs related to foreign journalists in accordance with laws and regulations.

“Following international practices, China will continue to support and facilitate journalists’ news coverage and reporting activities carried out in accordance with the law,” he said.