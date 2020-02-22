China says earliest coronavirus vaccine to be submitted…

BEIJING, Feb 21 – The earliest vaccine for the coronavius that has killed more than 2,000 in China alone will be submitted for clinical trials around late April, China’s Vice Science and Technology Minister Xu Nanping said on Friday.

Xu made the remarks during a press briefing. Zhou Qi, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, also told reporters companies which have resumed operations should ensure proper ventilation and maintain a safe distance among workers. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)