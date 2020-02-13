China says epidemic control goes beyond borders, calling for stronger communication

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said epidemic prevention and control goes beyond borders and stronger communication, coordination and cooperation is needed to win the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks when commenting on reports that health ministers of the 27 European Union (EU) member states will hold a special meeting on the epidemic on Feb. 13 to coordinate action, and the EU will continue to offer assistance to China in combating the epidemic.

“We have noted relevant reports. The EU crisis management commissioner also stressed the importance for the entire international community to maintain solidarity and jointly respond to the virus,” said Geng.

He thanked the international community including the EU for their support and assistance to China in combating the epidemic.

Geng also stressed that China hoped relevant countries would remain cool-headed, make science-based assessments and rational responses, and heed recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“To defeat the virus as early as possible, China will continue to enhance communication and cooperation with the WHO and the world in an open, transparent and responsible manner,” he added.