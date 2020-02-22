China says Jan-Feb trade to take sharp hit from virus…

BEIJING, Feb 21 – China’s January and February exports and imports will be hit by the coronavirus outbreak that has severely disrupted the world’s second-largest economy, the country’s commerce ministry said on Friday.

Ministry officials said during a press briefing that China expects foreign companies in most places to resume production by end-Febuary, but added there will be a more pronounced impact on foreign direct investment into China in February and March.

