China says ready to contribute to global fight against COVID-19

South Korean soldiers sterilize a market in Jeju, South Korea, March 11, 2020. (NEWSIS/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) — China is willing to contribute to the global fight against the novel coronavirus disease while continuing to ensure its epidemic prevention and control domestically, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the threat of a pandemic has become “very real.”

Thanks to the united and arduous efforts of the Chinese people, the current situation of China’s epidemic prevention and control has changed positively and achieved stage progress, Spokesperson Geng Shuang told a news briefing.

Meanwhile the epidemic broke out in many places across the world and keeps spreading, and some countries are suffering gravely from it, he said.

Restaurants and bars closed early due to the coronavirus outbreak in Milan, Italy, March 10, 2020. (Xinhua)

“Against such a backdrop, it is all the more important and urgent for all countries to step up communication, cooperation in jointly fighting the epidemic and safeguarding regional and international public health security.”

He said China will step up communication and coordination with the WHO and the international community. “With openness, transparency and a high sense of responsibility for global public health security and people’s well-being, we will continue information-sharing with the international community including the WHO. We will also strive to enhance coordination and cooperation to advance joint response at regional and global levels to stem the spread of the virus.”

China will continue experience-sharing and exchange with other countries, according to Geng. China has so far published seven guidelines on COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment and six guidelines on prevention and control, all of which have been translated into multiple foreign languages.

“We would like to share these Chinese solutions with the world and hold exchanges over them,” he said. “We will continue exchanges and mutual learning with other countries and international organizations to jointly enhance regional and global capacity in safeguarding public health security.”

An Iranian disinfects “Tabiat Bridge” in Tehran, Iran, on March 9, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

China has sent medical experts to Iran and Iraq and is also preparing to send experts to Italy to support local epidemic prevention and control, said Geng.

The country has provided medicine and other medical supplies to the international community. Geng said that China has decided to donate 20 million U.S. dollars to the WHO, and provided masks, medicine, protective clothing and other anti-epidemic materials to relevant countries.

“China is ready to offer as much help as we can to countries in need,” said the spokesperson.

He said the country will ramp up cooperation with the international community on science and technology. “We would like to collaborate with other countries in medicines, vaccines and testing reagents, contributing China’s wisdom and proposals to securing an early global victory over the virus.”

“China will contribute to the global fight in these five areas. We will work with the international community with solidarity and mutual assistance to overcome the epidemic.” Geng said. ■