China secure all women’s singles semifinals berths at ITTF German Open

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The Chinese table tennis players booked all the four spots for women’s singles semifinals here on Saturday at ITTF German Open, securing the title in advance.

Seven Chinese players are competing in the women’s singles last 8. After Ding Ning outplayed Mima Ito from Japan, China had already secured all the semis berths in advance.

The other three quarterfinals encounters took place among the Chinese fellow teammates. World No. 1 Chen Meng was up against her compatriot Wang Yidi and won the match 4-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-1, 11-5, 11-6) in an exuberant performance here at the GETEC-Arena. In just about 40 minutes, there was a barrage of powerful shots from Chen who won 26 points on her opponent’s serve.

The fifth seed Zhu Yuling is flying out there on court, playing very much on the front foot and catching the world champion Liu Shiwen out with her power. Under 15 minutes, Zhu took the 2-0 lead and Liu couldn’t fight the way back.

Zhu had strong play and stormed past Liu in straight games 11-3, 11-9, 11-3, 11-2, to book a meeting with top seed Chen Meng in the semi-finals.

As for the match between Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha, Sun has made a fantastic response to losing the first game, winning back-to-back games to move 2-1 ahead (6-11, 11-8, 11-9).

Neither could decide the match after six games and both players maintained their aggressive approach in the final game. It turned out to be Wang who won the match on edges 4-3 (11-6, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 12-10, 3-11, 11-8). Wang will face Ding Ning in the last four.