China sees 23M domestic trips on 1st day of holiday

China saw more than 23 million domestic tourist trips made Friday, the first day of the five-day May Day holiday, with the domestic tourism revenue reaching over 9.7 billion yuan (about $1.38 billion), according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

A total of 8,498 A-level tourist attractions opened to the public on Friday, covering about 70 percent of the total, said the ministry, adding that the tourist flow in open tourist attractions is limited to no more than 30 percent of the maximum tourist capacity.

It also said that no serious tourism-related accidents or complaints had been reported on Friday.

This year’s May Day holiday runs from May 1 to 5.