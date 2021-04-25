China sees major progress in building law-based government: ministry

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) — China has announced that important progress was achieved in advancing the building of a law-based government.

According to the Ministry of Justice, a mechanism for conducting checks and oversight over the exercise of administrative power has been put in place.

China has seen a refined government information disclosure system and a significant decline in illegal administrative actions, it added.

The ministry’s statistics showed that in 2020, a total of 242,000 administrative review cases were handled, with 14.6 percent of those had been ordered to be rectified.

Official data of last year also showed year-on-year decreases of 11 percent and 7.4 percent in regard to the numbers of administrative actions ordered to be rectified through the processes of administrative reconsideration and court review, respectively. Enditem