China sees progress in integrated medical protective suit development

14 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) — The development of a new type of medical protective suit, which features integration of multiple protective outfits and will be safer and more comfortable to wear, has seen new progress, according to Chinese developers.

The PLA Daily Thursday quoted sources from an institute under the Academy of Military Sciences of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as saying that experts have given positive comments on this gear at a recent technological review meeting on medical equipment.

Featuring different structures for men and women, the integrated suit aims to provide all-round protection to medical workers in one suit so that they do not have to wear multiple different gears at work, making it easier to put on and take off and reducing exposure risk during the processes, the newspaper said.

The new type of texture and filter material it uses will also make it more comfortable to wear.

The new suit has passed relevant quality tests, the newspaper said.

The developers told the newspaper that they had surveyed over 280 medical workers who had worked at the frontline fighting the novel coronavirus disease in Wuhan to make sure that the new suit would meet their demands in real work.

The new type of suit is also expected to reduce the chances for the medics to get a bruised face or foggy goggles.

According to the developers, the suit has been put into pilot use in a PLA hospital medical center and got satisfying feedbacks, and relevant sectors are working hard to realize its wider use among clinical staff. Enditem