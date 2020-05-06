China sees smooth traffic during May Day holiday

China saw smooth and orderly traffic in the first two days of its five-day May Day holiday, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said Sunday.

As of 18:00 on May 2, traffic on the national expressways and inter-province highways remained smooth and orderly, and there was no report of major road accident that claimed five or more lives, the MPS road and transport authority said.

More than 225,000 police officers and over 59,000 police cars were dispatched to roads across the country to maintain traffic order on the second day of the May Day holiday.

The number of traffic violations investigated and dealt with at the scene rose by 27.8 percent year on year on May 2, the MPS road and transport authority said.

As monitored at 200 points on the national highway network, the traffic flow from 0:00 to 16:00 on May 2 dropped by 12.2 percent year on year, and fell by 21.9 percent from May 1 when the five-day national holiday began.

Heavy traffic was monitored in northern parts of Beijing Municipality, the southern parts of east China’s Jiangsu Province and the Pearl River Delta in southern China’s Guangdong Province in the morning on May 2, according to the agency.

It is estimated that road traffic flow is expected to continue at a high level around major cities and tourist attractions on May 3.