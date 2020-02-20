China sees surging demand for stay-at-home items

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — China is seeing surging online sales of certain daily supplies amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the China Securities Journal reported.

Hair-cutting devices, eggbeaters, yoga mats and pajamas are listed on the most-searched items, according to a report released by the E-commerce platform Pinduoduo Wednesday.

Being cooped up at home amid the sudden outbreak, many people have been forced to cut their own hair, which led to a 290 percent sales growth of hair-cutting kits on Pinduoduo.

The sales of eggbeaters also skyrocketed by 260 percent year on year, as cake-related content has exploded in popularity on social media.

“The booming demand for these commodities unleashed a positive sign of market potential,” said Fan Rizhao, a researcher with Pinduoduo.

Fan predicted Chinese consumption will see a bigger rebound once the outbreak ends.