China sends 4,000 military medics to battle coronavirus in Wuhan

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — China’s armed forces have dispatched over 4,000 medical professionals in three groups to assist with the battle against coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, since Jan. 24.

“They have formed a relief force comprising a battlefront leading group, joint logistic support units and frontline medical worker units,” said Chen Jingyuan, health division director of the General Logistics Department of the Central Military Commission, at a press conference in Beijing Monday.

The first group of 450 people left for Wuhan on Jan. 24, the Chinese New Year’s Eve, with the second group of 950 people leaving for Wuhan on Feb. 2, and the third group of 2,600 people leaving for Wuhan on Feb. 13, Chen said.