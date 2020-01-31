China sends 6,000 medics to Hubei in virus fight: official

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — China has sent nearly 6,000 medical workers from across the country to Hubei Province in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, a health official said Tuesday.

A total of 4,130 medical workers, in 30 teams, have arrived and started working, said Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference held in Beijing, adding that an additional 1,800 medical staff will arrive by the end of Tuesday.

The first batches were sent from Shanghai and Guangdong last Friday.

These teams were sent to support the medical personnel in Hubei where the outbreak has taken a heavy toll.

By the end of Monday, a total of 2,714 confirmed cases had been reported in Hubei and 2,567 patients have been hospitalized, the Hubei Provincial Health Commission said Tuesday. Hospitals across the province received 31,934 fever patients Monday.