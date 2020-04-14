China sends experts to support border city’s COVID-19 control

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has dispatched an expert team to the city of Suifenhe, at the China-Russia border in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, to support its prevention and control of imported COVID-19 cases, a health official said Monday.

The dispatched personnel include medical experts on infection control, intensive care and respiratory diseases, as well as public health professionals on emergency health response, infectious disease control and laboratory testing, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the NHC at a press conference in Beijing.

Experts are cooperating with local organs to treat patients and prevent the epidemic from spreading, Mi said.

The capabilities of China’s land border cities and counties, including Suifenhe, to prevent and control major epidemics are insufficient, said Wang Bin, an official with the NHC.

It is an urgent task to improve these regions’ medical care, public health and border quarantine, Wang said.

The experts dispatched to the border cities will help improve their plans and measures to prevent imported cases, as well as strengthen their capabilities of detection, treatment and quarantine, said Wang.

More medical equipment, test kits, protective materials and laboratory equipment will be allocated to border cities, she added.