China sends medical team to Myanmar for COVID-19 control

Chinese medical experts introduce epidemic prevention measures to the representatives of overseas Chinese and students as well as China-invested enterprises during a video conference held in the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar in Yangon, Myanmar, April 9, 2020. The Chinese government has sent a team of medical experts to Myanmar to help the country cope with the COVID-19 epidemic. The team, organized by the National Health Commission, consists of 12 experts selected by the health commission of Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)