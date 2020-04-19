China sends more medical aid to Sri Lanka amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLOMBO, April 17 (Xinhua) — A fresh batch of medical aid donated by China arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport on Friday evening, as the government of China and its people stood firmly with Sri Lanka in the country’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese Embassy said in a statement that the donation included 20,000 test kits, 10,000 N-95 masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 10,000 protective clothing, 1,000 goggles and 50,000 surgical gloves which arrived onboard a Chinese Eastern Airline flight.

The embassy said the plane departed Shanghai with no passengers but full of medical supplies as well as love and solidarity from China to Sri Lanka.

While departing from Colombo, the embassy said 172 guests boarded the return flight to Shanghai.

The Chinese government has in recent weeks sent medical aid to Sri Lanka, which was distributed to the health workers who were in the front lines to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in a recent statement on his official Twitter account, thanked the Chinese government for its continued assistance in the battle against the coronavirus and also appreciated the Chinese Eastern Airlines for flying the relief packages into the country. Enditem