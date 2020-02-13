China shows courage, commitment in epidemic fight: Tu Youyou

Medical workers receive patients for treatment at “Wuhan Livingroom” in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 8, 2020. The cultural building complex dubbed “Wuhan Livingroom” is a converted hospital to receive patients infected with the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Gao Xiang/Xinhua)

Chinese Nobel laureate Tu Youyou called on researchers and medics around the world to devote themselves to the prevention and treatment of the disease with an open attitude and a spirit of cooperation.

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese Nobel laureate Tu Youyou on Monday expressed her thanks to medical workers around the world, especially those who are fighting on the frontlines against the novel coronavirus in China.

“In retrospect of history, human beings have never stopped battling infectious diseases,” Tu said, noting that when disease is raging, no one can manage alone or stand aloof.

Tu noted that China is taking large-scale and strong measures in the epidemic fight, which shows its courage and commitment.

She called on scientific researchers and medics around the world to devote themselves to the prevention and treatment of the disease with an open attitude and a spirit of cooperation.

Tu, born in 1930, led the discovery of the malaria drug artemisinin, and was presented the Medal of the Republic before the People’s Republic of China celebrated its 70th anniversary in October 2019. ■