China shows mettle in anti-coronavirus strategies: Bangladeshi health minister

DHAKA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Chinese government has showed mettle in its strategies to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Bangladeshi Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque told Xinhua on Monday.

He said Beijing’s relentless efforts and time-befitting strategies helped the entire world prepare well in dealing with the novel coronavirus.

The actions taken by the Chinese government were effective from the very beginning, he said. “Things are not beyond control due to China’s all-out efforts.”

Listing measures that Bangladesh has taken, the minister said there is no reason to worry about coronavirus in the country.

“No one in Bangladesh has been detected with the virus,” he said while thanking China for taking ample care of the Bangladeshis in Wuhan and elsewhere in the country.

“As a result of optimum Chinese cares, all the 314 Bangladesh nationals brought back from China’s Wuhan on Saturday are fine. No one is found affected by coronavirus,” he said.

The minister said China by this time has got tremendous expertise in dealing with the new virus and the Chinese experience will benefit the global community.

In addition, he expressed his government’s solidarity with the Chinese government and people, hoping they could soon overcome the situation.