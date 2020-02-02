China singles out new coronavirus-related medical waste for treatment

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — The Ministry of Ecology and Environment issued a guideline on Wednesday urging separate treatment of infectious medical waste resulting from the novel coronavirus outbreak and other medical waste.

The guideline sought to lay down rules for emergency treatment of medical waste from the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus to avoid contamination and cut off the contagion.

Options for emergency treatment of the new coronavirus-related medical waste include mobile medical waste treatment facilities, combustion facilities for hazardous waste and domestic waste, as well as industrial furnaces, it said, stressing effective treatment as the ultimate goal.