China, SKorea, Serbia, USA win in women’s basketball Olympic qualification 2nd matchday

BELGRADE, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — China and the United States marked their second wins, while Serbia and South Korea first tasted victories at the second matchday of FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualification tournament in Belgrade on Saturday.

China beat European champion Spain 64-62 in a thriller finish, after leading 15 points before the final quarter, thus wining Olympic ticket and second consecutive match at the tournament’s Group B.

Li Yueru achieved a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Additionally, Li Meng scored 13 points, while captain Shao Ting (9 points) scored key points in the final moments of the match.

In Spain’s ranks, Alba Torrens scored 17 points, followed by 12 points of Laura Nicholls

In the second game of the Group B, South Korea tightly overcame Britain by 82-79 for the first victory at the competition, thanks to 26 points of Leeseul Kang. Britain’s Temi Fagbenle was red hot with 28 points.

Serbia also marked first triumph (70-64) in Group A against Nigeria owing to top performance of Sonja Vasic (21 points) and Jelena Brooks (17 points), while on the other side Ezinne Kalu scored 20 points.

The United States, the Olympic champion, marked their second win in Group A by crushing Mozambique by 124-49. Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points for United States, while A’Ja Wilson added 16.

In the final round of qualifications, China meet South Korea, Britain face Spain, Serbia take on Mozambique, while United States clash with Nigeria.

The tournament was moved from Foshan in China to Belgrade, Serbia due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

For the Tokyo Olympic Games, 16 women’s teams have been divided into four groups with the top three of each group qualifying after a round-robin competition.