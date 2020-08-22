China solicits public opinion on gov’t purchase of legal services

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has started to solicit public opinion on a draft regulation for establishing and improving the mechanism for the government’s purchase of legal services.

According to the draft, which was jointly issued by the MOJ and the Ministry of Finance, state organs at all levels are the main body for such purchases.

It also made clear that legal services should be purchased to help the government provide legal services to the public, or to help the government perform its duties.

The draft urged relevant departments to include the legal services that comply with the provisions in the department’s guiding catalog for purchasing legal services, as well as to update the catalog in line with economic and social development, the transformation of government functions, and public demand.

The purchasers of legal services should organize and implement the purchase activities under the government procurement law and other relevant laws and regulations, the draft read.

The draft regulation is open to public feedback until Aug. 31. Enditem