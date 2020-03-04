China Southern Airlines to resume Shenzhen-Bangkok air service

SHENZHEN, March 4 (Xinhua) — China Southern Airlines said it will reopen Shenzhen-Bangkok service starting from March 13, the company’s first resumed international flight departing from Shenzhen following a large-scale suspension of flights caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the company’s Shenzhen branch, the restored round-trip flight will be operated on Airbus A320 daily.

As of Wednesday afternoon, China Southern Airlines has made plans to restart more than 460 domestic and international flights departing from Shenzhen. The company said more suspended flights will be restored at an accelerated pace.