China spy Christine Lee’s activities will be investigated by spies and ministers across Parliament.

The scope of China spy Christine Lee’s activities will be investigated by spies and ministers across the House of Commons.

Officials will also be on the lookout for other agents, amid fears that Westminster is infested with foreign spies after MI5 warned MPs to stay away from Lee.

Beijing has accused the United Kingdom of being “too obsessed with James Bond.”

On Thursday, Lee was revealed to be a member of the Chinese Communist Party.

She has given hundreds of thousands of pounds to Labour, with MP Barry Gardiner receiving over £500,000 in staffing costs.

She was a VIP guest when PM David Cameron hosted China’s President Xi Jinping in 2016, and she received an award from Theresa May when she was Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson, according to Downing Street, had never met her.

Security Minister Damian Hinds said yesterday that the security services had been aware of Lee’s activities “for some time,” including funneling money to MPs to gain influence.

“We’re always learning,” he explained.

Naturally, all of the ramifications must be considered.”

After Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks to MPs on Monday, more information on other possible operatives is expected.

The Chinese Embassy in London refuted allegations of political meddling.

“We have no need for and never seek to ‘buy influence’ in any foreign parliament,” a spokesman said.