China steps up environmental sanitation amid epidemic

China has stepped up efforts to improve sanitation, as part of the country’s endeavor to curb the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a health official said Sunday.

Since 1989, the month-long national patriotic health campaign has been launched in April each year, said Mao Qun’an, head of the planning department of the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

Stressing improving sanitation of key sites including enterprises, public institutions, communities, public transport stations and ports, Mao called for fixing weak links in the sanitation of old neighborhoods, farmers’ markets and suburban areas.

Mao also required targeted measures to contain epidemics reflecting the various features in different parts of the country.