China strengthens crackdown on epidemic-related IPR crimes

11 SHARES Share Tweet

Chinese prosecutors have intensified crackdown on epidemic-related crimes of various types, including intellectual property right (IPR) infringement, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) on Saturday.

The SPP said that procuratorial organs gave full play to their procuratorial functions to effectively protect the interests of IPR holders.

More than 85 percent of the epidemic-related IPR infringement cases involve counterfeit and substandard masks, said Zheng Xinjian, a prosecutor with the SPP.

Chinese authorities issued a guideline in February, making clear that the production and sale of fake products should be the focus of a national crackdown.