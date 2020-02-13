China strengthens safety of blood supply amid epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese health authorities at all levels, blood management-related departments of the military and blood centers have been urged to keep the blood supply safe in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

A circular, recently issued by the General Office of the National Health Commission and a health bureau of the Logistic Support Department of the Central Military Commission, called for raising awareness of risk prevention and making plans in advance to guarantee the safety and supply of blood amid the epidemic.

The circular also stressed the importance of ensuring the blood supply for emergency treatments and routine medical treatments in medical organizations.

There is no evidence so far showing that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted through blood.

It requires blood centers to implement blood donation appointments to avoid overcrowding while increasing the stock of blood by attracting more voluntary blood donors.

Health information inquiries and body temperature checking of voluntary blood donors should be strengthened, and donors with contact history with the epidemic, and symptoms like high body temperature or cough should be advised to postpone blood donation, it said.