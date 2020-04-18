China stresses differentiated epidemic control measures at community level

China has released a guideline on community-based prevention and control against the COVID-19 epidemic, ordering targeted and precise measures according to the specific risk level of the epidemic situation.

For low-risk communities or communities with zero cases reported, management measures targeting inbound travelers and returning personnel should be strengthened and closure measures should be lifted in such communities, according to the guideline, released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the National Health Commission.

Medium-risk communities should optimize their control measures, stepping up the management of close contacts of confirmed cases and discharged patients returning to their communities, said the guideline.

The guideline asked communities with a high risk of infection to strictly enforce containment measures and limit public gatherings, while ensuring the centralized procurement and supply of living materials for community residents.