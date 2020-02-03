China stresses epidemic control in public areas after holiday

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — China’s National Health Commission Sunday called for efforts to step up epidemic prevention and control in public areas and transportation vehicles.

To curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the commission has issued guidelines on epidemic control in public areas and public transportation facilities, as well as for different population groups, said Wang Bin, an official with the commission.

As China’s extended Lunar New Year holiday coming to an end, a large number of people will be returning to work, Wang said, stressing strengthened measures of disinfection, ventilation and scattered seat arrangement for public transportation including buses, trains, planes and ferries.

Taxis should also be disinfected every day before taking customers, Wang noted.

She also stressed stepping up disinfection, sanitation and body temperature monitoring in public areas including hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets and office buildings, adding that people working in these places should wear masks.

The guidelines have been uploaded on the official website of the commission.