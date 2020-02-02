China stresses Palestinian views as Trump unveils Middle East peace plan

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — China on Wednesday said any plan on the Palestinian issue should be made by “heeding the views and propositions of main parties concerned, especially the Palestinian side.”

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday the political aspect of his controversial Middle East peace plan, which called for a two-state solution while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital.”

Hua said the Chinese side is studying this plan.

She stressed that China has always believed relevant UN resolutions and international consensus, such as the two-state solution and the principle of land for peace, constitute the basis for the settlement of the Palestinian issue, which should be observed.

The spokesperson called for reaching agreements through dialogue and negotiation on equal footing, to facilitate the comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue at an early date.