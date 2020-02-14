China stresses winning battle against poverty while fighting epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — China’s poverty alleviation authority has urged efforts to resolutely win the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak and score a victory in the tough battle against poverty.

Battles against poverty and the epidemic are major political tasks requiring equal attention and confidence should be enhanced in completing poverty reduction tasks as scheduled, said the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development in a circular.

To win the battles, no postponing or waiting should be allowed and coordinated efforts should be made to do a solid work in poverty reduction and epidemic prevention and control, said the circular.

The circular also called for efforts to cope with the impact of the epidemic and take a targeted approach to alleviate poverty.

Steps should be taken to help the needy to work in nearby areas, do a good job of spring plowing to ensure stable agricultural production and facilitate the resumption of poverty-relief projects by improving efficiency and fast-tracking related work.

The circular also highlighted advancing key poverty reduction work, calling for greater efforts to rectify problems found in inspections in a timely manner, establish mechanisms to prevent people from slipping back into poverty and strengthen follow-up work of helping relocated people.

This year marks the last year for China to win the battle against poverty and achieve its goal of completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.