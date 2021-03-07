China strives for technological breakthroughs in key areas

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — China will intensify efforts to achieve major scientific and technological breakthroughs in key areas, including deep-space, deep-sea and polar exploration, according to the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year-Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and the social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035 on Friday.

The country will implement a series of forward-looking and strategic major national sci-tech projects in frontier fields of artificial intelligence, quantum information, integrated circuits, life and health, brain science, gene technologies and clinical medicine. Enditem