China summons Japan’s envoy in response to ex-Prime Minister Abe’s remarks on Taiwan.

China summons Japan’s envoy in response to ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s comments on Taiwan.

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister, said military adventures against Taiwan were “tantamount to taking the road to economic suicide.”

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

China summoned Japan’s ambassador late Wednesday to protest what it described as “brutal interference in China’s internal affairs.”

The summons came after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a virtual speech at Taiwan’s National Policy Research Institute, “Japan cannot allow Taiwan to be invaded by force.”

“President Xi Jinping must not make a mistake (on Taiwan); military adventures are tantamount to economic suicide,” Abe had said, infuriating Beijing.

Following Abe’s remarks, Japanese Ambassador Shui Hideo was “urgently” summoned to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, where Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying “lodged solemn representations regarding the false statements” made by Abe regarding China, according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

“The former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made extremely inaccurate remarks on the Taiwan issue, brutally interfered in China’s internal affairs, blatantly provoked China’s sovereignty, and openly supported the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces,” Hua told Hideo.

“The basic norms of international relations were seriously violated,” she said of Abe’s statement.

The Chinese diplomat told the Japanese ambassador that Japan “has no right or power to make irresponsible comments on the Taiwan issue.”

“China strongly urges Japan to reflect on and learn from history, not to jeopardize China’s sovereignty in any way, not to send the wrong signal to pro-Taiwan independence forces, and not to underestimate the Chinese people’s determination and strength in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she added.

Taiwan is regarded by China as a “breakaway province,” while Taipei has maintained its independence since 1949 and has diplomatic relations with 15 countries.

Recent increased exchanges between Washington and its allies, including Japan and Taiwan, have sparked tensions with Beijing.