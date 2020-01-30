China supports accurate epidemic prevention and control with big data

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — China aims to use big data to accurately prevent and control the spread of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

Mobile operators and technology firms are supporting the prevention and control of the epidemic with the help of information technology, according to the ministry.

Teams have been set up to complete big data analysis and provide intelligent applications using algorithm models.

The Baidu Map application updates real-time road closure information and population density at public places to guide the public avoiding crowded places.

Meanwhile, Chinese online food delivery and ticketing platform Meituan Dianping has started offering online inquiry services on fever clinics and designated hospitals, with information concerning 103 cities’ fever clinics nationwide.

The ministry will further mobilize the companies to optimize their big data support for epidemic prevention and control.