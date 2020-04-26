China supports Hungary in its ambitions

The two countries signed an agreement on Friday (April 24th) for the construction of a high-speed rail line between Budapest and Belgrade, expected to be delivered in 2025. An ambitious project worth $ 2.1 billion.

Become a pole of goods transport in the heart of the Old Continent. This is the ambition displayed by Hungary after the signing on Friday 24 April of an agreement validating the construction of a high-speed rail line between Budapest and Belgrade financed by China. Designed especially to facilitate the movement of goods to Western Europe, this line will also considerably reduce the travel time for passengers between the two capitals. From eight o’clock today, the trip could be cut in half.

The project is also part of the New Silk Roads promoted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The idea is also to “bring” the Greek port of Piraeus closer to the heart of Europe.

According to the terms of the pact announced by the Hungarian Minister for the Economy, Mihály Varga, Beijing will lend 85% of the 2.1 billion dollars mobilized for the project while Budapest will assume the remaining 15%. “Mihály Varga believes that this investment is worthwhile because it can allow Hungary to become one of China’s logistics hubs in Europe. Customs revenues should significantly boost the Magyar budget ”, explains the portal Index.

The 150 kilometers of the Hungarian section will be entrusted to the Opus Global holding company owned by the oligarch Lőrinc Mészáros, a personal friend of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the country’s first fortune. Two Chinese companies will build the rest of the route. Beijing, Budapest and Belgrade co-signed an initial tripartite memorandum of understanding in December 2014 in the Serbian capital.

The modernization work on the Serbian portion, already underway, should be completed at the end of 2022 for delivery of the entire line in 2025. A bill, whose vote is scheduled for May in the Hungarian Parliament, would classify “secrets” details for the next ten years.

Joël Le Pavous