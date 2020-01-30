China suspends art grading exams amid novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism released a notification Monday requiring all on-site exams for art grading should be suspended nationwide amid novel coronavirus outbreak.

The move is taken to ensure examinees’ safety and health, the ministry said, adding the date of resumption will be upon further notice.

Under the guidance of local culture and tourism authorities, institutions hosting such exams should explain the situation to examinees or their parents and resolve their legitimate demands including refunding the exam fees, according to the ministry.