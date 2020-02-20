China thanks ROK for support amid epidemic, welcomes new consul general

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — China said Thursday that the arrival of the new consul general of the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Wuhan showcased the great importance that the ROK side attaches to China-ROK relations and their support to China’s efforts in fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told an online press briefing that China welcomes the new consul general, Kang Seung-seok, and stands ready to facilitate his work.

“Some media in China described him as ‘courageously putting himself in harm’s way’. I believe it truly reveals his character,” Geng said.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, ROK President Moon Jae-in and other senior officials have said that the ROK and China, as close neighbors, should help and support each other in the face of difficulty, and the ROK will spare no efforts in supporting and coordinating with China to deal with the epidemic, according to Geng.

He also noted that the ROK Embassy in China had put up a banner saying “we take China’s difficulty as ours,” and Seoul’s most recognizable buildings are decorated with the words “Keep fighting, Wuhan and China.”

“These are all strong signals that the ROK is prepared to prevail over this epidemic together with China,” said Geng.

Geng said the ROK government and people from all walks of life have made a lot of donations, including many people in the ROK contacting the Chinese Embassy in the ROK to donate money. “We are deeply touched by this enormous outpouring of sincerity and friendliness by the ROK people during this difficult time.”

“We believe that under the strong leadership of the Chinese government and with the strong support of the international community, including the ROK, the Chinese people will surely win this fight at an early date,” said Geng.

“We also believe that after being tested by this epidemic, the friendship and mutual trust between the two peoples in China and the ROK will be strengthened and consolidated,” he added.