China tightens preventive measures to curb novel coronavirus

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese authorities have launched a series of preventive and control measures to curb the spreading of the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia.

Scientific research institutions soon developed the reagent test kits, which sped up disease confirmation, after the outbreak of pneumonia.

The National Health Commission (NHC) has issued a prevention and control plan, which has been continuously updated in accordance with the development of the pneumonia situation.

The NHC also announced that the country would take preventive and control measures of category A infectious diseases to effectively fight against pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Finance and the National Healthcare Security Administration have jointly issued a circular to offer financial support for treating patients with such pneumonia.

A leading workgroup has been established by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine to organize hospitals of traditional Chinese medicine at all levels and of all kinds to coordinate in the control and prevention of pneumonia.

It also encouraged experts of traditional Chinese medicine to participate in treatment, especially for severe patients, as well as research on the disease.

Wild animals that are likely to carry the novel coronavirus are banned from transshipment and sale, according to a plan jointly proposed by the State Administration for Market Regulation and other departments.