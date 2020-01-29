China tightens regulation on after-school training during winter holiday

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Education has released a circular ordering local authorities to launch random inspections on after-school training businesses during the winter holiday.

Tough punishments will be imposed on unlicensed service providers as well as those posing safety hazards, offering programs ahead of or beyond the standard teaching syllabus and adding to unnecessary homework burdens on students, the circular said.

Local education authorities are also required to work with market regulators, financial institutions and public security departments to intensify supervision on advanced tuition fees paid-to-train businesses and guard against anyone attempting to abscond with the money, the circular said.

It also asked the public to supervise and report on training providers who break these rules.