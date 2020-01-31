China tightens security at railway stations for pneumonia outbreak control

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — China’s railway police have boosted security measures at railway stations across the country for the prevention and control of the pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Apart from stepping up patrol and check efforts, railway police officers aided in work related to installing green and quarantine inspection facilities and measuring passengers’ body temperatures, the railway public security bureau under the Ministry of Public Security said Monday.

The railway police have been helping curb the pneumonia outbreak via intensified checks over live poultry and other animals and the detection of suspected novel coronavirus pneumonia cases and close contact on trains.

Arrangements have been in place to ensure that railway police officers on duty are equipped with protective wear, the bureau said.