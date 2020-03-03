China to boost precise prevention, care for frontline community workers in COVID-19 fight

Community worker Xu Xiaolin (1st L) checks epidemic prevention measures of an eatery in Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — A leading group of China’s COVID-19 response on Monday called for efforts to improve precise prevention and control, as well as solid measures to care for community staff working at the frontline.

The group, led by Premier Li Keqiang, also demanded efforts to coordinate the prevention and control measures and the spring farming. The positive trend of the prevention and control situation should be expanded, according to a meeting of the group held Monday.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presided over the meeting. ■