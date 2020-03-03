China to coordinate coronavirus control with regular clinic operations: official

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) — China’s health authorities will strengthen the coordination between the novel coronavirus control and regular clinic operations as response measures to the outbreak have delivered positive results, a health official said here Tuesday.

The number of daily new infections outside the outbreak epicenter of Hubei Province were around 10 for the past five days, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

The number of daily new suspected cases have remained under 100 over the past four days, and nearly 3,000 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals each day in the past six days, according to Mi.

The positive trend in preventing and controlling the epidemic is expanding nationwide, he said.

Differentiated prevention and control measures will be adopted based on local virus risks for the next stage of work, Mi said.