China to cultivate more talent in AI-related disciplines

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) — China will speed up the training of postgraduates in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), enrolling more doctoral students in particular, according to a guideline.

The guideline, jointly formulated by the Ministry of Education, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance, aims to promote the integration of disciplines in universities, optimize the enrollment system and foster more high-caliber talent in AI-related disciplines.

The curriculum should be set to match the demands of the whole industrial chain and social development, the guideline required, stressing that a number of basic AI courses that integrate mathematics, physics, computer science, cognitive science, psychology, and other disciplines should be established in a scientific way.

High-tech innovation enterprises are also encouraged to participate in the establishment of application-oriented courses, the guideline said.

The guideline also called for enhancing cooperation and exchanges with other countries in AI talent cultivation through means such as holding academic forums and launching academic journals.