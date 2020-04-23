China to donate more medical materials to Malawi for COVID-19 fight

BLANTYRE, Malawi, April 22 (Xinhua) — The Chinese embassy in Malawi has announced it will donate personal protective equipment(PPE) to Malawi’s three Major hospitals to help Malawi in fight against COVID-19.

According to a tweet by the Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang, the embassy will donate PPE to Kamuzu Central, Mzuzu Central and Queens Elizabeth Central Hospitals in the next few days.

The donation is part of China’s commitment in helping Malawi government in stemming down the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Recently, the embassy made several medical donation to the Malawian government through the Ministry of Disaster Management affairs.

As of Wednesday, reports by the health ministry shows that Malawi has registered 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Enditem