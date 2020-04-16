China to enhance epidemic control at significant cities, ports

The epidemic prevention as well as control steps will certainly be reinforced at significant Chinese cities and also essential ports in reaction to the increase of imported COVID-19 cases, a health official claimed Wednesday.

Health authorities will lead these places to magnify infection screening, closed-loop management as well as medical care solution, He Qinghua, an authorities with the National Health Commission, claimed at an interview.

Major Chinese cities like Beijing as well as Shanghai have introduced policies to handle rising instances of imported coronavirus infection.

From late March, all global flights arranged to get here in Beijing are redirected to flight terminals in various other Chinese cities to go with customs clearance and quarantine.