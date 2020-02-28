China to enhance public health legislation

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — A senior lawmaker said Thursday China will speed up promulgating a bio-security law and revise a raft of other laws to enhance public health legislation.

Wang Chen, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, or the top legislature, made the remarks at a meeting with the legislature’s relevant officials in charge of legislative affairs, stressing fortifying a legal defense for public health security.

“In light of the problems and shortcomings exposed in this outbreak, we must earnestly examine laws and regulations on epidemic prevention and control as well as public health,” he said.

Revisions of the laws on wildlife protection and animal quarantine must be carried out step by step. In-depth studies must be done in regard to revising laws on infectious disease prevention and treatment, border health quarantine, emergency response, he said.

The draft bio-security law, now after its first reading, must be promptly revised, improved and promulgated, he added.

Wang also stressed severe crackdown on violations of a top legislature’s recent decision to ban the eating of wild animals.

He said the ban is vital to protect the health of the people and has won broad public support, calling for more public education to bolster law awareness among the people and promote a healthy and civilized lifestyle in society.