China to ensure employment, social security during epidemic prevention period

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — China will strengthen social security and ensure employment to prevent and control the spread of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, said the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

Medical and other related personnel infected for doing their jobs will be well secured, and relevant subsidy policies will be implemented, said the ministry at a meeting.

The ministry will also keep a close eye on the employment situation during the period of epidemic control.

In addition, the meeting called for joint efforts by technical colleges to prevent and control the spread of the virus. The colleges were urged to detect, report the epidemic situation and treat patients in a timely manner, said the ministry.