China to ensure market supply of daily necessities: MOC

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) called a video call conference Monday to arrange for steady supply of daily necessities amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Local authorities was urged to set up leading groups as soon as possible to clarify key tasks and division of responsibilities so that central authorities’ plans could be implemented efficiently.

Meanwhile, inter-provincial cooperation and coordination must be strengthened in order to build an efficient supply network of daily necessities across the country, said the ministry.

The MOC also called for efforts to enhance market monitoring and accurately grasp the situation of market supply and demand.

It is necessary to ensure the supply of key products such as grain, oil, meat, eggs and vegetables, as well as designating a batch of delivery points of emergency supplies, the MOC said.