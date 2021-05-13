China to extend pro-employment policies

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) — China will extend some of its pro-employment policies until the end of this year, further facilitate flexible employment, and increase financial support for sectors that continue to be impacted by the epidemic, a State Council executive meeting said.

The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, also passed a draft regulation on the management of earthquake protection for construction projects.

With employment pressure remaining relatively high, China will continue with its job-first policy this year and maintain policy support for market entities, specifically small businesses, and also vital employment groups, the meeting said.

The government will continue to refund unemployment insurance premiums to employers and increase policy support for market-based employment to help college graduates find jobs or start new businesses.

Pro-employment policies such as subsidizing professional training and college graduates’ internships, and supporting college graduates to seek grassroots jobs, will be extended until the end of this year. Employers of vital employment groups will enjoy tax cuts and social insurance payment subsidies, the meeting said.

The meeting decided to further facilitate flexible employment with measures like providing better social security, strengthening protection against occupational injuries, and cleaning up illegal or unreasonable charges and fines to create a better employment environment.

To increase financial support for epidemic-hit industries, efforts will enhance financial services for aviation companies, cultural and tourism companies, offline retailers, accommodation and transport service providers, and manufacturers seeking industrial upgrades, among others.

The meeting also called for boosting lending services for small and micro-enterprises, guiding financial institutions to ensure regional financing, and encouraging local authorities to improve the business environment and finance ecology.

The draft regulation on the management of earthquake protection for construction projects has specified standards and measures concerning quake protection of newly built, renovated, or expanded construction projects.

It also regulates quake protection works’ maintenance for finished projects and demands strengthening quake protection for rural construction projects. Enditem